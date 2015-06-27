CAPE TOWN, June 27 World Cup winners Frans Steyn and Jaque Fourie have been recalled to an extended Springbok squad for their first five matches of the year, the South African Rugby Union said on Saturday.

Utility back Steyn and outside centre Fourie, who won the William Webb Ellis trophy in 2007, quit the national side last year but have made an about-turn and are back in the World Cup plans of coach Heyneke Meyer.

They are part of a squad of 49 players named for the fixtures against a World XV on July 11, the Rugby Championship and the one-off test against Argentina in Buenos Aires in August.

Among that number are 13 players, Steyn and Fourie included, who are currently injured or in rehabilitation, but will link up with the squad when fit.

"Even though Jaque Fourie announced that he had retired from test rugby late last year, we have had positive talks with him and his club, Kobe in Japan, and an agreement was reached that he will be available for one last season of test rugby," Meyer said in a statement.

"As soon as he's back to full fitness, we'll consider him for selection.

"The next five matches, before we finalise the squad for the Rugby World Cup, will be very important as we want to ensure the right 31 players are on the plane to England on Sept. 11."

Meyer has also called up eight uncapped players in hooker Scarra Ntubeni, props Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch, scrumhalves Rudy Paige and Faf de Klerk, lock Franco Mostert, fullback Jesse Kriel and winger Lionel Mapoe.

"This is testament to the great depth we've managed to build in most positions over the last few years," Meyer said.

The World Cup will be held in England from Sept. 18 to Oct. 31. South Africa are in Pool B along with Japan, Samoa, Scotland and United States.

South Africa squad (currently fit players):

Forwards: Willem Alberts, Schalk Brits, Schalk Burger, Marcell Coetzee, Bismarck du Plessis, Jannie du Plessis, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Francois Louw, Frans Malherbe, Victor Matfield, Teboho Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Scarra Ntubeni, Trevor Nyakane, Adriaan Strauss, Heinke van der Merwe, Marcel van der Merwe, Warren Whiteley.

Backs: Damian De Allende, Faf de Klerk, Elton Jantjies, Bryan Habana, Cornal Hendricks, Zane Kirchner, Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Lwazi Mvovo, Rudy Paige, Ruan Pienaar, JP Pietersen, Handre Pollard, Morne Steyn. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; +27 83 272 2948)