CAPE TOWN, July 6 South Africa confirmed their key number eight Duane Vermeulen is in a race against time to be fit for the Rugby World Cup in England after deciding to undergo a surgery on his injured neck on Wednesday.

South Africa's reigning Player of the Year missed the end of the Super Rugby season with the injury and, after consulting a new specialist last week, will have a surgery still hoping to play in the World Cup.

"This is a huge setback for us, but as with any injury in the game it's something that we simply have to overcome," Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer said on Monday.

"Duane is world class, which was underlined last year when he was named the SA Rugby Player of the Year and nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year Award.

"He is one of the leaders in our squad and since making his debut in 2012, has become an integral member of the team.

"We've properly discussed the situation with him and our medical team, and the decision was taken to have the surgery now as it will be the best for him in the long run.

"We do have a number of great loose forwards available for selection, but with Willem Alberts also not available, this will be a good test of our depth."

Even if Vermeulen's chances of playing in the World Cup diminishes, team doctor Craig Roberts said the surgery was necessary for the player's future beyond the tournament starting on Sept. 18.

"It's the best option for his medium to long term career options," Roberts said.

"Duane will be put on an intensive post-operation rehabilitation programme within the Springbok setup and we will work tirelessly to get him ready for the World Cup."

South Africa are in Pool B at the Word Cup along with Japan, Samoa, Scotland and United States. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)