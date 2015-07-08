CAPE TOWN, July 8 South Africa will award a first cap to utility back Jesse Kriel at outside centre in a surprise positional switch for the exhibition game against a World XV in Cape Town on Saturday.

The match marks the start of the international season for the Springboks, who also welcome the return of captain Jean de Villiers from seven months on the sidelines due to a knee injury, with the centre starting on the bench.

Kriel, who shone at fullback for the Bulls in Super Rugby this year, will play alongside inside centre Damian de Allende and with Handre Pollard starting at flyhalf, it means there are just 12 test caps between the trio in a key area of the pitch.

"Jesse is an exciting player and I have always rated him," Meyer told reporters on Wednesday.

"I first saw him as a 19-year-old and thought then his best position was at outside centre.

"Jesse is one of the most talented players I have ever coached and it is up to him now to show that. He can be one of the best outside centres South Africa has ever produced."

With just five games to go before the World Cup in England, Meyer's hand has been forced in part by injuries but he has backed the young trio against a vastly more experienced World XV.

"I can't wait to see them get going, they will make mistakes as they have never played together as a trio. But against a great World XV team it is good to give them a go."

De Villiers' return was expected after he was cleared to play by the team's medical staff on Monday following a horrific injury sustained against Wales late last year that required a full reconstruction of his knee.

"Jean will probably only come on in the last five or 10 minutes but he really looks sharp in training," Meyer said.

The side will be captained by veteran lock Victor Matfield.

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Ruan Pienaar, 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Marcell Coetzee, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Victor Matfield (captain), 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismark du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16-Adrian Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Oupa Mahoje, 20-Schalk Burger, 21-Cobus Reinach, 22-Pat Lambie, 23-Jean de Villiers