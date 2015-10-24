HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 The Golden Lions completed an unbeaten season to win the Currie Cup, South Africa's domestic rugby competition, with a 32-24 win over Western Province in Saturday's final at Ellis Park.
Tries from Warren Whiteley and Ross Cronje gave the Lions a 14-0 lead after 20 minutes to set the platform for victory.
Cronje added a third try in the 34th minute but flyhalf Robert du Preez touched down on the stroke of halftime to bring Western Province back into the game at 22-10.
Straight after the break Rohan Janse van Rensburg scored a fourth try for the Lions to re-establish a healthy lead but two tries from defending champions Western Province cut the score to 32-24 with 15 minutes remaining.
Mistakes from both sides, however, dampened hopes of a rousing finish.
It was the Lions' first Currie Cup title since 2011 and their 10th overall.
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.