JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 The Golden Lions completed an unbeaten season to win the Currie Cup, South Africa's domestic rugby competition, with a 32-24 win over Western Province in Saturday's final at Ellis Park.

Tries from Warren Whiteley and Ross Cronje gave the Lions a 14-0 lead after 20 minutes to set the platform for victory.

Cronje added a third try in the 34th minute but flyhalf Robert du Preez touched down on the stroke of halftime to bring Western Province back into the game at 22-10.

Straight after the break Rohan Janse van Rensburg scored a fourth try for the Lions to re-establish a healthy lead but two tries from defending champions Western Province cut the score to 32-24 with 15 minutes remaining.

Mistakes from both sides, however, dampened hopes of a rousing finish.

It was the Lions' first Currie Cup title since 2011 and their 10th overall. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)