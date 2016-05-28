CAPE TOWN May 28 The South Africa squad to face Ireland in three tests next month was named on Saturday by new coach Allister Coetzee:
Backs: Garth April (Sharks), Ruan Combrinck (Lions), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Lions), Nic Groom (Stormers), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Pat Lambie, Willie le Roux (both Sharks), Lionel Mapoe (Lions), Lwazi Mvovo (Sharks), Rudy Paige (Bulls), JP Pietersen (Sharks), Jan Serfontein (Bulls)
Forwards: Lood de Jager (Cheetahs), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth (both Stormers), Steven Kitshoff (Bordeaux Begles), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Jaco Kriel (Lions), Francois Louw (Bath), Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi (both Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Scara Ntubeni (both Stormers), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Julian Redelinghuys (Lions), Adriaan Strauss (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Toulon), Warren Whiteley (Lions). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)