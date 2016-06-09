Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
CAPE TOWN, June 9 Factbox on the first test between South Africa and Ireland:
Where: Newlands, Cape Town (51,900 capacity)
When: June 11, 5 p.m. (1500 GMT)
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)
Assistants: Angus Gardner (Australia), Matthew Carley (England)
SOUTH AFRICA
Coach: Allister Coetzee
Captain: Adriaan Strauss
World Rugby ranking: 3
Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Lionel Mapoe, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Lwazi Mvovo, 10-Pat Lambie, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Siya Kolisi, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Julian Redelinghuys, 19-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20-Warren Whiteley, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Elton Jantjies, 23-Jesse Kriel
IRELAND
Coach: Joe Schmidt
Captain: Rory Best
World Rugby ranking: 7
Team: 15-Jared Payne, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Luke Marshall, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray, 8- Jamie Heaslip, 7-Jordi Murphy, 6-CJ Stander, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Mike Ross, 2- Rory Best, 1-Jack McGrath
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Finlay Bealham, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Rhys Ruddock, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Craig Gilroy
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 22
South Africa wins: 16
Ireland wins: 5
Drawn: 1
MATCHES IN CAPE TOWN
2004 South Africa 26 Ireland 17
1981 South Africa 23 Ireland 15
1961 South Africa 24 Ireland 8
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2014 Ireland 29 South Africa 15 (Dublin)
2012 Ireland 12 South Africa 16 (Dublin)
2010 Ireland 21 South Africa 23 (Dublin)
2009 Ireland 15 South Africa 10 (Dublin)
2006 Ireland 32 South Africa 15 (Dublin)
REMAINING FIXTURES
June 18 South Africa v Ireland, second test, Johannesburg
June 25 South Africa v Ireland, third test, Port Elizabeth (Compiled by Mark Gleeson,; editing by Ian Chadband)
