CAPE TOWN, June 10 There will be no family reunion on the pitch for new South Africa captain Adriaan Strauss and his cousin Richardt at Newlands on Saturday but plenty of emotion is predicted as CJ Stander plays against the land of his birth.

Strauss skippers the Springboks for the first time in the opening match of the three-test series against Ireland but his cousin, an Ireland international after moving from South Africa eight years ago, was not selected for the match-day squad.

"We had a chat a few days ago by text and I've been looking forward to seeing him. We are good mates and I respect him as a rugby player. I've played against him twice before and the tally is 1-1," Adriaan Strauss told reporters on the eve of the test in Cape Town.

The growing number of players from the southern hemisphere countries turning out for Six Nations teams is highlighted by the inclusion of three South African-born and one New Zealander in the Irish squad.

Stander will win a sixth successive cap for Ireland since a making his debut in February after qualifying on residency grounds.

He was captain of South Africa's Under-20 team but moved to Ireland after leaving Super Rugby franchise the Bulls, where he was unhappy at attempts to convert him from loose forward to hooker.

"For sure, when I grew up as a youngster I wanted to play for the Springboks. That's your team, that's your country," Stander said.

But he moved to Munster in mid-2012 and won his first Ireland cap against Wales in this year's Six Nations.

"CJ's shown with his form over the last three seasons with Munster that he outstanding. He's come into the Six Nations squad and done particularly well," said Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby.

"He plays with his heart on his sleeve and is a real leader. He'll be emotional at the weekend. He is passionate about where he was brought up but also hugely passionate about wearing the green jersey."

Stander expects some backlash on the pitch with a few choice words to be directed his way but Strauss dismissed any notion his inclusion would give the Irish an inside track on South African thinking.

"I think he's a great rugby player but I don't think he's got any insider info on us. He knows the local culture so he'll be able to help the Irish with their tour arrangements but not on the pitch," said the Bok captain. (Editing by Ed Osmond)