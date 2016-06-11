CAPE TOWN, June 11 - Plucky Ireland produced a historic first-ever win in South Africa as they beat the Springboks 26-20 at Newlands on Saturday despite playing an hour of the game down to 14 men.

Ireland had their flanker CJ Stander sent off after 20 minutes for a horror challenge that left Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie spread-eagled on the field but despite the disadvantage won the first of the three-test series with a gutsy showing.

They were assisted by an error-ridden performance from the home side, playing a first game under new coach Allister Coetzee and since their third place finish last October at the Rugby World Cup in England.

Ireland scored tries through Jared Payne and Conor Murray while South Africa's Lwazi Mvovo and Pieter-Steph du Toit went over for the Boks in front of 42,620.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mitch Phillips; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)