JOHANNESBURG, June 18 South Africa produced a rousing second half revival as they came from 16 points down to beat Ireland 32-26 on Saturday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

The home side, jeered as they went into halftime trailing 19-3, ran in four tries in the second half in a furious onslaught to set up a series decider in Port Elizabeth next weekend. Ireland won the first test in Cape Town last Saturday.

Paddy Jackson had kicked Ireland into an early lead at Ellis Park and tries from Devin Toner and James Heaslip gave them a 26-10 lead with 30 minutes to go before South Africa put aside a error-driven performance to clinch a narrow victory.

Debutant Ruan Combrinck sparked the comeback before Warren Whiteley, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende all went over to rescue home hopes. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)