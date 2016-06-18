UPDATE 1-Rugby-England finish strongly to edge France 19-16
* Comeback completes national record 15th successive victory (Adds detail, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, June 18 South Africa produced a rousing second half revival as they came from 16 points down to beat Ireland 32-26 on Saturday to level the three-match series at 1-1.
The home side, jeered as they went into halftime trailing 19-3, ran in four tries in the second half in a furious onslaught to set up a series decider in Port Elizabeth next weekend. Ireland won the first test in Cape Town last Saturday.
Paddy Jackson had kicked Ireland into an early lead at Ellis Park and tries from Devin Toner and James Heaslip gave them a 26-10 lead with 30 minutes to go before South Africa put aside a error-driven performance to clinch a narrow victory.
Debutant Ruan Combrinck sparked the comeback before Warren Whiteley, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende all went over to rescue home hopes. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* Comeback completes national record 15th successive victory (Adds detail, quotes)
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between England and France on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England 19 France 16 Half Time: 9-9 Scorers: England : Try: Ben Te'o (71) Conversion: Owen Farrell (72) Penalty Goals: Owen Farrell (10, 23, 55),Elliot Daly (38) France : Try: Rabah Slimani (60) Conversion: Camille Lopez (61) Penalty Goals:Camille Lopez (7, 13, 20)
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday RESULTS Scotland 27 Ireland 22 England 19 France 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Scotland 1 1 0 27 22 0 4 2. England 1 1 0 19 16 0 4 3. France 1 0 0 16 19 1 1 4. Ireland 1 0 0 22 27 1 1 5. Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5=. Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Wales (1400) Rome