LONDON Nov 6 South Africa back Jesse Kriel has been ruled out of the rest of the Springboks' European tour after suffering a lower leg injury against the Barbarians, the South African Rugby Union said on Sunday.

Kriel, who suffered the injury in Saturday's 31-31 draw at Wembley, is replaced by Lions' centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg for the tests against England, Italy and Wales.

South Africa have also added wing Jamba Ulengo to the squad as cover for players suffering from knocks, a team statement added.

The Boks play England at Twickenham on Saturday, after which they meet Italy in Florence on Nov. 19 and Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 26. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)