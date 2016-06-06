CAPE TOWN, June 6 (Reuters)- A specially moulded plastic finger cast offers Elton Jantjies a chance to be named at flyhalf for South Africa's first test against Ireland in Cape Town on Saturday, days after doctors ruled him out of contention for the three-test series.

The Lions playmaker had been the form flyhalf of this year's Super Rugby season and favourite to replace injured Handre Pollard for South Africa's first test of the year

He broke the middle finger on his right hand against the Jaguares on May 22, however, and underwent surgery just two days later.

Jantjies, 25, was initially told he would miss the series but has made such a swift recovery that he joined the Springbok training camp last week and on Thursday will participate in contact training, hours before new coach Allister Coetzee names his team for the opening test at Newlands.

"The cast is made of a plastic compound that offers comfort for the wearer but also poses no danger to the opposition. If selected Elton will wear it in the game," South Africa team doctor Konrad von Hagen said on Monday.

"He is raring to go and suffering no pain, which is the most important. It's not inhibited his confidence at all. But we want to give it as much time a possible to rest and he will only take contact on Thursday. You don't want to take any chances before that," the doctor added.

Lock Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was initially ruled out of the series because of a hamstring injury, has been declared fit along with prop Trevor Nyakane and centre Lionel Mapoe.

But centre Jan Serfontein is out for four months after a wrist fracture, suffered in Super Rugby but confirmed only after he joined up with the Springboks. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Ed Osmond)