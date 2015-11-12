CAPE TOWN Nov 12 Eddie Jones has had no contact over the England coaching job nor would welcome any having been unveiled as the new coach of South African Super Rugby side the Stormers on Thursday.

Jones has officially taken up the job at Newlands after his appointment was announced in September, just days after Japan had stunned South Africa at the Rugby World Cup.

In a poll run online by the Guardian newspaper in Britain, Jones was the overwhelming fan-favourite to replace Stuart Lancaster at the helm of England, but insists his interests lie in Cape Town.

"There has been no contact and I am committed to the Stormers. I woke up this morning and looked at Table Mountain... I'm very happy to be here," he told reporters.

"Western Province is one of the oldest and most prestigious unions in the world, with 125 years of history at this ground. It's a fantastic city and the opportunity to coach the Stormers is wonderful."

Jones led Japan to their best ever World Cup showing in England, where they managed three victories, including a 34-32 win over the Springboks that took interest in the sport in the Asian country to unprecedented levels.

Lancaster resigned as England head coach on Wednesday, having failed to lead the hosts out of the pool stages of the tournament following losses to Wales and Australia at Twickenham. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)