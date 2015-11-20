CAPE TOWN Nov 20 Eddie Jones has been cleared to become the new coach of England after Western Province Rugby agreed terms with the Rugby Football Union for his release, the South African union announced on Friday.

Jones received an offer from the RFU on Wednesday and indicated to Western Province he would like to be released from his contract with their Super Rugby side the Stormers to take on what he calls "the biggest international coaching job in world rugby". (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)