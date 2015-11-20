HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN Nov 20 Eddie Jones has been cleared to become the new coach of England after Western Province Rugby agreed terms with the Rugby Football Union for his release, the South African union announced on Friday.
Jones received an offer from the RFU on Wednesday and indicated to Western Province he would like to be released from his contract with their Super Rugby side the Stormers to take on what he calls "the biggest international coaching job in world rugby". (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.