CAPE TOWN Dec 4 Troubled South African Super Rugby side the Southern Kings have appointed rookie Deon Davids as their coach for the 2016 season and promised to pay their players in the next week.

The Port Elizabeth-based side is being administered by the South African Rugby Union (SARU) who were asked to step in by previous custodians, provincial union Eastern Province Rugby, who have run into financial difficulties.

Davids, 48, a former assistant coach to the South Africa Under-20 side and who most recently led the South Western Districts Academy team, has no previous Super Rugby experience though he did coach minnows Boland in the domestic Currie Cup competition until five years ago.

He is expected to lead an extended 42-player squad, though SARU admit they have yet to tie all the players they have targeted to contracts.

"We are unable to go into all the player details right now as we still have to confirm some contracts and tie up loan arrangements but, considering when we started and from what base, I am very pleased with where we have come," SARU CEO Jurie Roux said in a press release on Friday.

"I believe we are putting together a more than competent squad that will not only be representative of the region but coincidentally meets the targets of our Strategic Transformation Plan four years ahead of schedule.

"The squad we have identified will have around 50 percent black players while the management team is more than 50 percent black. Our Rugby Department has picked the best available talent."

Roux said the players and management would be paid next week, although the position of players not contracted to the Southern Kings by SARU remains to be resolved by Eastern Province Rugby.

Roux said he hoped to confirm two new sponsorships in the New Year that would assist in funding the new-look Kings.

South Africa's six Super Rugby sides are owned by SARU and awarded to host unions at their discretion, placing pressure on Eastern Province Rugby to ease their perilous financial state or risk potentially losing the team for the 2017 season. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)