CAPE TOWN, June 11 Springbok fly half Pat Lambie will miss the second test against Ireland in Johannesburg next Saturday after suffering concussion in the first test, coach Allister Coetzee said after his side's 26-20 defeat at Newlands.

Lambie might, however, be fit to return for the third test in Port Elizabeth on June 25 with Coetzee set to call up a replacement on Sunday.

"He was concussed and must go through the medical protocol. He won't play at Ellis Park but he could be back for the last game of the series. He had X-rays on his neck and it's okay."

Lambie was carried from the field after being pole-axed by a tackle from Ireland flanker CJ Stander, who was red-carded for the offence, on Saturday.

Despite the loss of Stander, Ireland produced a gritty performance to win in South Africa for the first time despite being down to 14 men.

It was an unhappy homecoming for South African-born Stander, who qualified earlier this year to play for Ireland through residency.

He faces a disciplinary hearing on Sunday and could miss the rest of the series, although his coach Joe Schmidt felt the dismissal was harsh.

"CJ's got both hands extended, once you're in the air you can't change your trajectory," he said.

"I know CJ and Pat are friends... CJ was upset that Pat was hurt as much as he was upset that he had to leave the field. It's one of those things that happens." (Editing by Clare Fallon)