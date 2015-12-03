CAPE TOWN Dec 3 Heyneke Meyer will not seek a renewal of his contract to coach South Africa when his current deal expires on Dec. 31, the South African Rugby Union confirmed on Thursday.

Meyer had said he would like to stay after leading the team to third place at the Rugby World Cup in England, but has made an about-turn after receiving stinging criticism of the team's style of play and his record on transformation of the side.

The Boks were beaten 34-32 by Japan in their tournament opener before succumbing to eventual champions New Zealand in the semifinals.

"I have always put the Springboks first in my time as coach and since returning from England I have realised that as much as I believe I still have a lot to offer, the time has come for change," Meyer said in a press statement from SARU on Thursday.