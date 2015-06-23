PRETORIA, June 23 South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard is to join Japanese club Red Hurricanes for a three-month spell at the end of the year.

Pollard, expected to be first choice for the Springboks at the World Cup in September, will travel to Japan in November and return at the end of January in time to compete in next year's Super Rugby.

"Handre is contracted to the Bulls till the end of 2017 and we are already in talks, with assistance from the South African Rugby Union, to extend that to 2019," said high performance manager Xander Janse van Rensburg in a club statement on Tuesday.

"Handre had a clause in his contract to go to Japan and we are happy to release him for that. In the end it will give us more leeway to keep Handre at the Bulls for an extended period."

It continues a flood of departures by high-profile players, some permanent and others temporarily, as the lure of better earnings overseas threatens to have a major impact on the South African game. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)