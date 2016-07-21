DURBAN, July 21 International fullback Willie le Roux and influential centre Paul Jordaan have both returned to fitness and been included in the Sharks' starting line-up for the Super Rugby quarter-final against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

The inclusion of the duo allows Springbok JP Pietersen to return to wing after being forced to play centre for the last three matches and means the Sharks will field the same backline that did duty when they beat the Hurricanes 32-15 in Durban in May.

Former Bok Odwa Ndungane is relegated to the bench.

Jean-Luc du Preez also returns from injury to replace Tera Mtembu on the side of the scrum in the only other change for the Durban-based team. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)