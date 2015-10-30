DURBAN, South Africa Oct 30 Former South Africa hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle, who is serving a doping ban, has been signed by South African Super Rugby franchise the Sharks, the club announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old can resume playing in April after completing a two-year suspension for the use of anabolic steroids.

"I am pleased to have acquired the services of a hooker with the pedigree of Chiliboy Ralepelle," Sharks director of rugby, Gary Gold said on their website (www.sharksrugby.co.za).

"He is a brilliant player with a strong work ethic and will be an asset to our squad."

Ralepelle, who last played at Toulouse in France, won 22 caps for the Springboks, the last in 2013. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)