CAPE TOWN May 31 Veteran forwards Victor Matfield and Schalk Burger are among a number of long-time absentees recalled to the South Africa squad for the June internationals against Wales and Scotland.

Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer named a 36-man selection for the two tests against Wales and single encounter with Scotland that also includes seven uncapped players.

Aside from lock Matfield and loose-forward Burger, who have not played since the 2011 World Cup, there are also recalls for hooker Schalk Brits, centre Juan de Jongh, scrumhalf Francois Hougaard, wing Lwazi Mvovo and utility back Frans Steyn, all having last played test rugby in 2012.

"Last year we saw what it meant to Bakkies (Botha), Fourie (du Preez) and Jaque (Fourie) when they returned and they showed that age should not be any measure when it comes to test rugby - if you have the goods and can perform at world-class level, you deserve to be selected," Meyer said in a statement released by the South African Rugby Union on Saturday.

"Victor and Schalk have both been out of the game for some time and for different reasons. A year ago, Schalk's playing future was in doubt, so it's great to have him back in the Bok fold and I'm looking forward to working with him for the first time."

The seven uncapped players are centre Damian de Allende, lock Lood de Jager, wing Cornal Hendricks, loose forward Teboho "Oupa" Mohoje, wing S'bura Sithole, prop Marcel van der Merwe and hooker Callie Visagie.

"Damian, Cornal, Oupa, S'bura, Marcel and Callie have all been in great form recently for their various Super Rugby franchises, while Lood was very impressive before his injury and he underlined that with a great attitude and work ethic at the Durban camp," Meyer said.

"Some of them have been on the national selectors' radar for a bit longer, while others have been very impressive at our training camp in Durban. They all deserve their selection and now it's up to them to make the most of it.

Players not considered through injury are regular captain Jean de Villiers, lock Eben Etzebeth, centre Fourie and flyhalf Pat Lambie.

Hooker Adriaan Strauss has been suspended for the matches against Wales on June 14 and 21, but will join the squad for the final week ahead of the game against Scotland on June 28.

Meyer said he would name the interim captain for the side next week ahead of an exhibition game against a World XV in Cape Town on Saturday.

Squad:

Forwards (19): Willem Alberts (Sharks), Bakkies Botha (Toulon), Schalk Brits (Saracens), Schalk Burger (Stormers), Marcell Coetzee (Sharks), Lodewyk de Jager (Cheetahs), Bismarck du Plessis (Sharks), Jannie du Plessis (Sharks), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Francois Louw (Bath), Victor Matfield (Bulls), Teboho Mohoje (Cheetahs), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Coenie Oosthuizen (Cheetahs), Gurthro Steenkamp (Toulouse), Flip van der Merwe (Bulls), Marcel van der Merwe (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Stormers), Callie Visagie (Bulls)

Backs (17): Damian De Allende (Stormers), Juan de Jongh (Stormers), Fourie du Preez (Suntory), JJ Engelbrecht (Bulls), Johan Goosen (Cheetahs), Bryan Habana (Toulon), Cornal Hendricks (Cheetahs), Francois Hougaard (Bulls), Zane Kirchner (Leinster), Willie le Roux (Cheetahs), Lwazi Mvovo (Sharks), Ruan Pienaar (Ulster), JP Pietersen (Sharks), Jan Serfontein (Bulls), S'bura Sithole (Sharks), Frans Steyn (Sharks), Morne Steyn (Stade Francais) (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Rex Gowar)