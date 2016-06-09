Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday:
CAPE TOWN, June 9 Ireland named the following team to face South Africa in the first of three tests at Newlands on Saturday:
15-Jared Payne, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Luke Marshall, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Jordi Murphy, 6-CJ Stander, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Jack McGrath
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Finlay Bealham, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Rhys Ruddock, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Craig Gilroy (Reporting by Mark Gleeson. Editing by Adrian Warner.)
LONDON, Feb 2 Fraser Brown will get a rare start at hooker for Scotland in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday, with 102-cap Ross Ford covering from the bench, coach Vern Cotter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Wales coach Rob Howley has gone for the tried and tested for Sunday's Six Nations opener in Italy as he opted not to include any of the seven uncapped players in his tournament squad in the matchday 23 announced on Thursday.