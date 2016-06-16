UPDATE 1-Rugby-England finish strongly to edge France 19-16
* Comeback completes national record 15th successive victory (Adds detail, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, June 16 South Africa coach Allister Coetzee on Thursday named the following team for Saturday's second test against Ireland at Ellis Park:
15-Willie le Roux, 14-JP Pieterse, 13-Lionel Mapoe, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Lwazi Mvovo, 10-Elton Jantjies, 9-Faf de Klerk; 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Siya Kolisi, 6-Francois Louw, 5-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1-Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Julian Redelinghuys, 19-Francois Mostert, 20-Warren Whiteley, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Morne Steyn, 23-Ruan Combrink. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between England and France on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England 19 France 16 Half Time: 9-9 Scorers: England : Try: Ben Te'o (71) Conversion: Owen Farrell (72) Penalty Goals: Owen Farrell (10, 23, 55),Elliot Daly (38) France : Try: Rabah Slimani (60) Conversion: Camille Lopez (61) Penalty Goals:Camille Lopez (7, 13, 20)
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday RESULTS Scotland 27 Ireland 22 England 19 France 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Scotland 1 1 0 27 22 0 4 2. England 1 1 0 19 16 0 4 3. France 1 0 0 16 19 1 1 4. Ireland 1 0 0 22 27 1 1 5. Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5=. Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Wales (1400) Rome