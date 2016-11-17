UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
ROME Nov 17 South Africa coach Allister Coetzee named the following team on Thursday to face Italy in Florence on Saturday.
15-Willie le Roux, 14-Ruan Combrinck, 13-Francois Venter, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Patrick Lambie, 9-Rudy Paige; 8-Warren Whiteley, 7-Willem Alberts, 6-Nizaam Carr, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3-Vincent Koch, 2-Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1-Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Teboho Mohoje, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Elton Jantjies, 23-Johan Goosen (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ed Osmond)
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.