CAPE TOWN, June 25 Three more South Africans have been included in a World XV squad that will provide a pre-Rugby Championship warm-up for the Springboks at Newlands on July 11.

Former Bok forwards Bakkies Botha and Gurthro Steenkamp had been confirmed in the Robbie Deans-coached side will be joined by compatriots JJ Engelbrecht and Flip van der Merwe, both from the Bulls, and hooker Craig Burden of Toulon.

The experienced World XV squad contains players from six different nations who have over 400 test caps between them.

New Zealanders Ali Williams and Carl Hayman will join Botha, Steenkamp, Burden and Van der Merwe in a powerful pack that also includes 2014 European player of the year Steffon Armitage in the back row and England-qualified prop Petrus du Plessis.

In the backline, Engelbrecht will link up with Australians Luke Burgess and Lachie Turner, as well as France's Maxime Mermoz and Maxime Machenaud.

Ten members of the squad are from Toulon, who completed a hat-trick of European Cup victories when they beat Clermont 24-18 in last month's final.

Deans will be assisted in the coaching duties by Frenchman Bernard Laporte, who is the current coach of Toulon.

World XV squad

Forwards: Steffon Armitage, Bakkies Botha, Craig Burden, Petrus du Plessis, Carl Hayman, Louis-Benoit Madaule, Alexandre Menini, David Roumieu, Gurthro Steenkamp, Jordan Taufua, Flip van der Merwe, Luke Whitelock, Ali Williams

Backs: Delon Armitage, Luke Burgess, JJ Engelbrecht, Mike Harris, Maxime Machenaud, Maxime Mermoz, David Smith, Tom Taylor, Lachlan Turner, Rudi Wulf (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)