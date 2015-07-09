July 9 Three-times World Rugby Coach of the Year Steve Hansen has earned another accolade when the New Zealander was named an honorary high chief, or matai, of a Samoan village.

The 56-year-old Hansen was given the title at a ceremony in the village of Vaiala on the outskirts of Apia on Thursday, a day after his All Blacks team beat their hosts 25-16 in their first test match in the Pacific.

New Zealand media reported that prominent television commentator Ken Laban had been a strong advocate for the honour because Hansen had agreed to bring his side to Samoa for the match.

"It is just a game of football but for the people of Samoa it is more than that and the legacy that Steve Hansen and this All Black team have left will be long lasting," Laban, who has strong links with Vaiala, told the New Zealand Herald.

"There wouldn't have been an All Black test in Samoa without Steve Hansen.

"He told me the defining decision to approve the game from his perspective was after he spoke to his senior Samoan players in the All Blacks - Jerome Kaino, Keven Mealamu and Ma'a Nonu."

Samoa Prime Minister and rugby union chairman Tuilaepa Sailele Maleilegaoi also attended the ceremony and joked that his country would now be open to more raids of their promising players by New Zealand.

"From now on I will have trouble retaining my Manu Samoa boys," Maleilegaoi said. "They will all want to serve you, another prominent chief."

The All Blacks only arrived in Samoa on Monday but were met by thousands at the airport and feted by thousands more before the game during a public parade and welcome ceremony.

"Thank you. It's a great honour for my family and the All Blacks," Hansen said in comments reported by Fairfax Media.

"Its been a special week. The team and myself have thoroughly enjoyed everybody in Samoa who have just about killed us with kindness.

"It's very special for our Samoan boys who have longed to come home and play here in front of their people." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)