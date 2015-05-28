SYDNEY May 28 Greg Peters has resigned as chief executive of SANZAR after overseeing a major expansion of southern hemisphere rugby in five years in the post.

The New Zealander is to take up the role of general manager of the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) and run the new Super Rugby franchise, which will join the competition next year.

The Argentine franchise is one of two new teams joining next year along with a Japan-based side, which will take the SANZAR competition out of its South Africa, New Zealand and Australian heartlands for the first time.

Peters also oversaw Argentina's introduction to the southern hemisphere's annual international competition, now called the Rugby Championship, alongside the three founder members of SANZAR for the 2012 season.

"I would like to thank the SANZAR unions and the executive committee for their support over the last five years which has seen us achieve a broad range of positive outcomes for the organisation and its member unions," Peters said in a news release.

"I am proud of my team for what they have achieved in a challenging environment and wish them every bit of success in 2016 and beyond, and look forward to remaining part of these magnificent competitions in my new capacity."

SANZAR will immediately start looking for a replacement for Peters, who was the first chief executive of the regional body. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)