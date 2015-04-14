LONDON, April 14 Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola has been cleared to play in this weekend's Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne after escaping punishment for striking an opponent.

The powerful 22-year-old England forward was cited for hitting Leicester fullback Mathew Tait with his head during a Premiership match but was exonerated by a Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel on Tuesday, the RFU said in a statement.

Vunipola is free to face Clermont on Saturday when Saracens will bid to reach the European Cup final for the second year in a row by winning at the Stade Geoffory Guichard in St Etienne.

