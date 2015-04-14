Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
LONDON, April 14 Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola has been cleared to play in this weekend's Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne after escaping punishment for striking an opponent.
The powerful 22-year-old England forward was cited for hitting Leicester fullback Mathew Tait with his head during a Premiership match but was exonerated by a Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel on Tuesday, the RFU said in a statement.
Vunipola is free to face Clermont on Saturday when Saracens will bid to reach the European Cup final for the second year in a row by winning at the Stade Geoffory Guichard in St Etienne.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.