LONDON, March 12 Scotland centre Alex Dunbar will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament in training ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash against England.

Dunbar, who would have started the game at Twickenham, had a scan on Thursday which revealed the extent of the damage.

A statement from the Scottish Rugby Union said Glasgow Warriors player Dunbar would need surgery and would be out for six to nine months.

Matt Scott will play in place of Dunbar at Twickenham.

