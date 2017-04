LONDON Dec 18 Scotland will face Australia, Argentina and Georgia in test matches in November next year, the Scottish Rugby Union said on Friday.

The first match, on Nov. 12, pits them against World Cup runners-up Australia, who beat the Scots 35-34 with a last-minute penalty in the quarter-finals.

That game, and the following week's clash with the Pumas who reached the World Cup semi-finals, will both be at Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

The venue for Georgia's visit on Nov. 26 is still to be decided.

