LONDON Nov 20 Scotland coach Vern Cotter has made four injury-enforced changes to his starting line-up to face Tonga in Saturday's test at Rugby Park in Kilmarnock.

Tight-head prop Geoff Cross and number Johnnie Beattie come into the pack for Euan Murray and Adam Ashe, who miss out through thigh and neck injuries respectively.

In the backs, Sean Lamont, who came on in the 13th minute of last weekend's defeat by New Zealand as an injury replacement for club mate Mark Bennett (hamstring), starts in the centres.

The final change sees free-scoring winger Tim Visser making his first appearance since the summer tour in place of Sean Maitland, who has a hamstring injury.

The match will be the first Scottish international played on a completely artificial surface.

"We came very close to the best side in the world last Saturday, which left us very disappointed but, when you look at the content of our performance and what the players did on the

paddock, it'd be hard for any coach to be too unhappy," Cotter said of the 24-16 defeat at Murrayfield.

"The work rate, desire and determination of the squad on the field was excellent."

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Sean Lamont, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain), , 8-Johnnie Beattie, 7-Blair Cowan, 6-Rob Harley, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Richie Gray, 3-Geoff Cross, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Alasdair Dickinson.

16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordan Reid, 18-Ryan Grant, 19-Kieran Low, 20-Alisdair Strokosch, 21-Chris Cusiter, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Duncan Taylor.

(Reporting by Mike Collett)