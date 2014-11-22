KILMARNOCK, Scotland Nov 22 Scotland ran in five tries and conceded none to run up an emphatic 37-12 win over Tonga, their second victory in three November test matches, at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Flanker Blair Cowan, fullback Stuart Hogg, centre Alex Dunbar, prop Geoff Cross and wing Tommy Seymour scored the tries and scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw kicked 12 points as Scotland avenged a 21-15 defeat by the Pacific Islanders two years ago.

Flyhalf Latiume Fosita converted four penalties, punishing Scottish maul infringements, for Tonga who led 12-7 after half an hour but Hogg's breakaway try gave the home side a 14-12 halftime lead.

Both sides had a player sinbinned, Tonga flanker Nili Latu and Scotland's Dunbar, in the first half of the match played on Kilmarnock FC's artificial Rugby Park pitch.

Scotland began the test window with a 41-31 win over Argentina before losing to New Zealand 24-16 last weekend. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Ian Chadband)