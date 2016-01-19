Jan 19 Scotland coach Vern Cotter kept faith with most of the players who performed so impressively in the Rugby World Cup when he named his Six Nations squad on Tuesday, though he included two uncapped props - Zander Fagerson and Rory Sutherland.

Glasgow tighthead Fagerson is 20 on Wednesday, while 23-year-old Sutherland has earned a shot after a strong start to the season for Edinburgh.

Prop Moray Low and hooker Pat MacArthur are also included after missing out on the World Cup, where Scotland agonisingly lost to Australia in the quarter-finals.

There are 23 World Cup squad members retained, with six unavailable through injury or retirement.

Back into the frame come centres Alex Dunbar and Duncan Taylor, who missed the World Cup through injury, as does John flanker Barclay, a surprise omission last year.

"We've selected a mixture of experience with some exciting young players coming through, some of whom have experienced the Rugby World Cup and are eager to move forward, take the Six Nations head on and show that we can develop our game and be competitive," Cotter said in a statement.

"I think there should be confidence. The guys have worked hard and improved. There are positive signs that we can compete, and this championship will give us another opportunity to measure ourselves against very good opposition in a tough competition."

Scotland, who finished last in 2015 after losing every game, kick off the tournament at home to England on Feb. 6.

Scotland squad:

Forwards Hooker Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby) - 94 caps Pat MacArthur (Glasgow Warriors) - 6 caps Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby) - 2 caps Front row Alasdair Dickinson (Edinburgh Rugby) - 52 caps Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - uncapped Moray Low (Exeter Chiefs) - 29 caps Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) - 8 caps Gordon Reid (Glasgow Warriors) - 15 caps Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby) - uncapped Lock Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) - 19 caps Richie Gray (Castres) - 51 caps Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors) - 17 caps Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby) - 1 cap Back row Adam Ashe (Glasgow Warriors) - 6 caps John Barclay (Scarlets) - 45 caps Blair Cowan (London Irish) - 15 caps David Denton (Bath) - 32 caps Chris Fusaro (Glasgow Warriors) - 4 caps John Hardie (Edinburgh Rugby) - 5 caps Josh Strauss (Glasgow Warriors) - 5 caps

Backs

Scrumhalf Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Edinburgh Rugby) - 8 caps Greig Laidlaw CAPTAIN (Gloucester) - 46 caps Stand-off Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors) - 15 caps Duncan Weir (Glasgow Warriors) - 21 caps Centre Mark Bennett (Glasgow Warriors) - 13 caps Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors) - 14 caps Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors) - 15 caps Matt Scott (Edinburgh Rugby) - 33 caps Duncan Taylor (Saracens) - 12 caps Wing Sean Lamont (Glasgow Warriors) - 101 caps Sean Maitland (London Irish) - 20 caps Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors) - 22 caps Tim Visser (Harlequins) - 23 caps Fullback Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors) - 38 caps Ruaridh Jackson (Wasps) - 27 caps (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by:)