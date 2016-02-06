EDINBURGH Feb 6 England got the Eddie Jones era off to a victorious, if not quite glorious, start on Saturday as tries by George Kruis and Jack Nowell earned them a 15-9 victory over Scotland in a nervy Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

England led 7-6 after an even first half as lock Kruis capped their opening dominance with a 14th-minute score, only for Greig Laidlaw to reward Scotland's spirited fightback with two penalties as England again got on the wrong side of the referee at the breakdown.

England came out firing in the second half, with number eight Billy Vunipola carrying with real intent and the rolling maul causing problems, and they got their second try when sharp passing sent winger Nowell over.

Laidlaw reduced the deficit with a penalty to set up a tense last 10 minutes but England's impressive defence held them at bay to extend their unbeaten run against their oldest rivals to nine matches. (Editing by: John Geddie)