EDINBURGH, March 13 England won the Six Nations for the first time since 2011 after Scotland beat France for only the second time in the competition with a 29-18 victory in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Defeat means that France, who were defeated 19-10 by Wales a fortnight ago, remain on four points and cannot overhaul Eddie Jones's side.

England, who secured a thrilling 25-21 victory over Wales on Saturday, have eight points after four matches and secured the title for only the second time since their 2003 World Cup triumph.

France opened the try scoring in the fourth minute through Guilhem Guirado, but Stuart Hogg and Duncan Taylor scored two tries in the space of three minutes at the end of the first half.

Gael Fickou responded with France's second try on the stroke of halftime, but Tim Visser added a third for Scotland in the 67th minute against the run of play as the hosts leapfrogged France into third place on four points. (Writing by Ed Dove, editing by Pritha Sarkar)