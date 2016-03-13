* Scotland beat France 29-18

EDINBURGH, March 13 Scotland produced a disciplined team performance to beat France 29-18 and record back-to-back Six Nations victories for the first time in three years at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Guilhem Guirado scored an early try for France but Stuart Hogg and Duncan Taylor hit back, the latter with a superb individual effort down the touchline following a quickly taken penalty.

Centre Gael Fickou crossed the line for France to reduce the deficit to 18-12 at halftime and two Maxime Machenaud penalties brought the visitors back to 21-18.

Hogg, however, produced a sublime overhead pass to send winger Tim Visser in for a try in the corner and Greig Laidlaw added a penalty to confirm Scotland's first win over France since 2006.

The result ensured England captured the Six Nations title for the first time since 2011 and also ended a sequence of seven successive home Six Nations defeats at Murrayfield for the Scots.

"We've had poor performances in the past," Scotland fullback Hogg told the BBC. "But to make amends today is brilliant.

"I can see how much it means to our home fans, who were unbelievable."

Laidlaw said it was worth all the sacrifices to get such a victory.

"This is the reason why we pull on this jersey and that was for the fans," Laidlaw said.

"To lead this team at Murrayfield is something that will stay with me forever. We were all as one today. It was outstanding."

The home side lost flyhalf Finn Russell to injury in the after the first French try, but his replacement Peter Horne was influential as the Scots scored their first try through Hogg.

Taylor added the second try in the outstanding moment of the first half. Taking a quick penalty in the Scottish half, the centre decided to go the distance, dashing down the right flank to score with a magnificent solo effort.

France responded immediately as Fickou bundled over the line following sustained pressure to go in 18-12 behind at halftime and set up a tense second period.

The visitors kept their intensity up after the break, with Hogg's penalty cancelled out by scrumhalf Machenaud's two kicks.

The tiring Scots extended their advantage in the 67th minute against the run of play when winger Visser scored in the corner following fine interplay from Hogg and Laidlaw.

"We played a weak game," France coach Guy Noves said. "It's more us losing the game than them winning it."

"We made stupid mistakes," Machenaud said. (Writing by Ed Dove, additional reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)