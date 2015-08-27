Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
LONDON Aug 27 Coach Vern Cotter has changed all but one of his starting team for his Scotland side's second successive rugby World Cup warm-up match against Italy on Saturday, with wing Sean Lamont the only survivor from last week's 16-12 win in Turin.
In the front row, Edinburgh Rugby trio Alasdair Dickinson, Ross Ford and Willem Nel start the match after their impressive replacement appearances last week, with John Barclay, David Denton and Ryan Wilson offering an impressive back row.
Glasgow Warriors Peter Horne starts alongside club mate Mark Bennett in midfield, while Finn Russell and captain Greig Laidlaw fill the halfback slots.
"It's a good indication of our growing quality and depth that we're able to pitch another quite different, yet talented, side into battle this Saturday," Cotter said in a statement ahead of the Murrayfield clash.
"Many of these players have worked hard all summer long and have had to wait patiently on the sidelines for this opportunity."
Scotland team:
15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Lamont, 13-Mark Bennett, 12-Peter Horne, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw (captain); 8-David Denton, 7-John Barclay, 6-Ryan Wilson, 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Ross Ford, 1- Alasdair Dickinson.
Replacements: 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Jon Welsh, 19-Robert Harley, 20-Blair Cowan, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Ruaridh Jackson, 23-Matt Scott. (Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Alan Baldwin)
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
