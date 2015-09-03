Sept 3 Scotland have recalled fullback Sean Maitland and winger Tommy Seymour after injury for Saturday's final World Cup warm-up against France in Paris.

The pair have recovered from shoulder and back injuries respectively with head coach Vern Cotter making five changes to the side that beat Italy 48-7 last weekend.

Centre Matt Scott comes in to start alongside Mark Bennett in the remaining change to the back division, while the inclusion of back-row John Hardie and lock Richie Gray complete the changes to the pack.

"We were pleased with a number of aspects of our performance against Italy but feel we still have a lot of work to get through before we begin the Rugby World Cup," Cotter said.

"France are a powerful and skilful side so this match will provide good assessment for this group, and another valuable insight into where we are at as a squad."

Scotland are drawn against South Africa, Japan, United States and Samoa in Pool B and will open their World Cup campaign against Japan on Sept. 23.

Team: 15-Sean Maitland, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Mark Bennett, 12-Matt Scott, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw; 8-David Denton, 7-John Hardie, 6-Ryan Wilson 5-Jonny Gray 4-Richie Gray, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Ross Ford, 1-Alasdair Dickinson

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Jon Welsh, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Alasdair Strokosch, 21-Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Sean Lamont (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)