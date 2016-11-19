EDINBURGH Nov 19 A penalty after the hooter by Greig Laidlaw gave Scotland a last-gasp 19-16 win over Argentina in a fiercely contested test at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Argentina breached the Scottish line 10 minutes into the second half when centre Matias Orlando chased and caught Juan Martin Hernandez's measured cross kick and ran round to touch down under the posts.

Scotland hit back within four minutes to level at 13-13 when winger Sean Maitland scored in the corner from Huw Jones's fine run and pass and Laidlaw converted from the touchline before a further exchange of penalties.

A tight first half had ended 6-3 to Scotland after two Laidlaw penalties to one from Nicolas Sanchez, who then levelled with another kick soon after the restart. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)