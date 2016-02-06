EDINBURGH Feb 6 Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw said his players need to face up to the silly mistakes that cost them a rare chance to topple old rivals England on Saturday and learn quickly if they are to break a run of eight straight losses in the Six Nations.

There were high hopes for the scrumhalf's team after a solid showing in the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but it was a familiar story of failure to execute for the Scots, who created more opportunities than their Calcutta Cup opponents in Edinburgh.

In a match fairly evenly balanced in terms of possession, Scotland made five line breaks to England's three, and carried the ball 309 metres to England's 268.

Yet they had no tries to show for their efforts while England scored twice through lock George Kruis and winger Jack Nowell as they eventually took control and claimed a 15-9 victory.

"There were opportunities there but we have really got to be brutal with each other this week and just stop making these silly mistakes," Laidlaw told reporters.

"We have got to learn quickly because we know this tournament is hard...it is such small margins. We can't feel sorry for ourselves."

Laidlaw pointed out two chances that could have tipped the balance in Scotland's favour.

The first saw Tommy Seymour come off his wing to cut through the England back line only to be stripped of the ball with the try line beckoning. The second came when flyhalf Finn Russell snatched an interception deep in his own 22 but then kicked it into touch with Stuart Hogg on his shoulder and dreaming of glory

"We really just need to execute," said Laidlaw.

Scotland coach Vern Cotter, who is yet to guide his team to a win in the tournament after they finished bottom last year after losing all five games, was also left angered that Scotland could not find a way to claim victory over their southern neighbours for the first time since 2008.

"I think it was clear to see that at times we created opportunities, enough to win the game, and we just weren't accurate enough at keeping the ball," said Cotter.

"It is frustrating...we need to get better."

The Scots now face a daunting trip to Cardiff next week to face a Welsh team that defeated England during the World Cup, though will have a six-day turnaround after playing Ireland on Sunday.

Fans who trooped to Murrayfield full of hope on Saturday may now already be fretting about the game in Rome later in the tournament which, yet again, could turn out to be a wooden spoon decider after Italy's inexperienced side lost 23-21 to France in Paris on Saturday.

Scotland's last win in the Six Nations came in that fixture two years ago.

Laidlaw, however, refused to be downcast. "There is still that belief and if we execute our skills, and take away some of the dumb things we did in the game, we still believe we are a good team," he said. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)