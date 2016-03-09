March 9 Scotland centre Matt Scott will miss the rest of the Six Nations with an elbow ligament injury, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) confirmed on Wednesday.

The SRU said in a statement that Scott sustained the injury while playing for Edinburgh against Connacht in a Guinness PRO12 match on Friday and would return to his club for an assessment to see if he needed surgery.

Scotland lost their first two games against England and Wales before defeating Italy.

They play France at Murrayfield on Sunday before ending their campaign against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on March 19. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)