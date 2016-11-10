LONDON Nov 10 Hooker Ross Ford will become only the third player to reach 100 caps for Scotland as he spearheads a new-look front row against Australia on Saturday.

Ford, who made his debut against Australia 12 years ago, will join Chris Paterson (109) and Sean Lamont (105) as Scotland's only cap centurions when Vern Cotter's side open their autumn campaign at Murrayfield.

His experience could prove vital as he will line up alongside debutant Allan Dell and Zander Fagerson, who makes his first international start.

"To play 100 test matches for your country is an incredible achievement, with his lasting dedication keeping him among the best hookers in the world for a decade," Cotter said in a statement.

"He is a consummate professional and, at 32, he has plenty left to give in a Scotland jersey."

Flanker Hamish Watson and centre Huw Jones will also make their first test starts as Scotland face Australia for the first time since their heartbreaking 35-34 defeat in the World Cup quarter-final last year.

That match holds painful memories for Cotter's side, who had been on the verge of a stunning upset, before Australia snatched victory with a last-gasp penalty by Bernard Foley that many observers felt should not have been awarded.

Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Tim Visser, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw, 1-Allan Dell, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Moray Low, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-John Hardie, 21-Ali Price, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Rory Hughes (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)