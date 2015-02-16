LONDON Feb 16 Scotland prop Jon Welsh has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations Championship after fracturing his hand in their weekend defeat by Wales.

The 28-year-old Welsh, who scored a late try in the 26-23 defeat at Murrayfield on Sunday, will have surgery this week, Scottish Rugby said on its website (www.scottishrugby.org) on Monday.

Prop Gordon Reid is "symptom free" despite being carried off after two minutes with a head knock but doctors are treating it as concussion and he must observe the graduated return protocol.

The 27-year-old also suffered a knee strain that will be scanned on Monday and the seriousness of both conditions will help determine how long he is out of action.

Lock Richie Gray sustained an injury to his upper arm and is to have a scan.

Scotland next face Italy at Murrayfield on Feb. 28. (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Tony Jimenez)