LONDON May 17 Fiji were crowned Sevens World Series champions for the first time in nine years with a 19-7 win over South Africa on the final day of the season at Twickenham on Sunday.

The victory over second-placed South Africa came in the quarter-final of the tournament in London and guaranteed Fiji the overall world title, regardless of who wins the final.

"It's an amazing day," Fiji captain Osea Kolinisau, whose team finished with a 100 percent record in pool matches this season with 27 wins from 27 games, told the tournament website(www.worldrugby.org/sevens-series).

"We are really thankful that we have finished the Series with the title, it has been a tough journey all along."

Fiji's first win since 2006, and their second since the series began in 1999, broke 12-times winners New Zealand's stranglehold on the trophy.

The Kiwis, who had won the last four series, face England in the quarter-finals later on Sunday.

The hosts confirmed that they will be the team to represent Britain in the inaugural rugby sevens tournament at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after guaranteeing a top-four finish with two pool wins on Saturday.

