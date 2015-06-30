SYDNEY, June 30 The inaugural Canadian round of the Sevens World Series will take place in Vancouver on March 12-13 next year, organisers said on Tuesday as they announced the dates for the revamped 10-stop 2015-16 season.

The addition of the Canadian round, which will take place indoors at BC Place, is one of a string of changes to the circuit for the season leading up to rugby's return to the Olympics with a sevens tournament at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

The Singapore Sevens, which will take place from April 16-17, returns in place of Japan, while the May 14-15 Paris Sevens is also back for the first time in nearly a decade in place of the Scottish leg of the tour.

The South Africa Sevens, which is the second stop on the tour in mid-December, is moving from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town in one of two location switches for existing events.

The other sees the fourth stop in Australia move from the resort city of Gold Coast to the 45,500-seat Sydney Football Stadium on the weekend of Feb. 6-7, the middle of the southern hemisphere summer.

Although the qualifying spots for the Olympics were decided by the final standings from this year's series, which was won by Fiji, there will be plenty of interest in how the likely medal contenders shape up in the run-up to the Games.

- -

2015-2016 Sevens World Series

Dec 5-6 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dec 12-13 - Cape Town, South Africa

Jan 30-31 - Wellington, New Zealand

Feb 6-7 - Sydney, Australia

March 4-6 - Las Vegas, USA

March 12-13 - Vancouver, Canada

April 8-10 - Hong Kong

April 16-17 - Singapore

May 14-15 - Paris, France

May 20-22 - London, England*

*To be confirmed

- - (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)