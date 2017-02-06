CAPE TOWN Feb 6 Joost van der Westhuizen, the scrumhalf for the South African rugby side that triumphed at the 1995 World Cup, died on Monday after a long battle with motor neurone disease at the age of 45, his charitable foundation said.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Joost. He passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones," read a statement from the J9 Foundation, a charity the rugby player founded to help motor neurone disease sufferers.

Van der Westhuizen played 89 tests for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003 and scored 38 test tries, a South African record at the time. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)