MELBOURNE May 21 The crisis enveloping Australian Super Rugby has coaches concerned for their players' mental health and local fans tipping a gloomy international season ahead, but conjured little sympathy from neighbouring New Zealand.

The Western Force's abject 55-6 capitulation at home to the Otago Highlanders on Saturday extended Australia's losing streak to 0-18 against New Zealand opponents this season and chances to break the drought are fast running out.

Meanwhile, the Australian Rugby Union's commitment to cut one of the conference's five teams to reduce costs and raise its competitiveness remains up in the air, with both the Perth-based Force and Melbourne Rebels threatening to fight for their survival in court, if necessary.

Despite the legal hurdles, players in Australia have demanded the ARU "rip off the bandaid", to allow them to settle their present and plan their futures, whether to stay in a contracted domestic market or test their worth off-shore.

Their frustrations have been shared in New Zealand, where the lop-sided ledger between the nations has sparked criticism of the ARU for failing to get its house in order for the greater good of the sprawling competition.

"If you are going to give an undertaking to reduce teams surely you have worked out how and who and everyone is on board prior to making that agreement," NZ Rugby Players' Association boss Rob Nichol told New Zealand media.

"The legacy of Super Rugby, the teams, the players, the fans don't deserve this. It's not right, and it's not a fair reflection of the role this competition has played in the southern hemisphere for a very long time."

Governing body SANZAAR, a joint venture between the Australian, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina rugby unions, committed to reducing the competition to 15 teams next year, after last year's expansion to 18 sides was panned for lowering the quality of games and turning viewers off.

The highly criticised conference system will remain, however, leaving the prospect of another year of New Zealand dominance of the Australasian group.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew has long stated that a strong Australia is good for New Zealand and world rugby, and he was diplomatic about the ARU's travails.

"We are clearly monitoring what is going on in Australia and actively supporting them as much as we can but I'm not going to enter into commentary about degrees of concerns about what's going on in countries I do not have responsibility for," he told local media.

"Viewership in New Zealand is up off a good solid base last year so we're in good shape.

"At the time we decided to consolidate, viewership in Australia and South Africa was concerning and that remains the case."

New Zealand media pundits, however, are not convinced of Australia's commitment to consolidation.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika also poured cold water on the ARU's resolve to cut a team, saying last week that there was "no guarantee" it would happen.

Australia's failure to act would likely spell the end of South Africa's own commitment to cut two of its underperforming teams, and leave Super Rugby stuck with a status quo welcomed by no-one except the most parochial New Zealand fans.

"All because Australia cannot sort out its backyard," Fairfax Media's rugby writer Liam Napier wrote on Sunday.

"The situation could barely be worse."

