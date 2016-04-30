SYDNEY, April 30 New South Wales Waratahs chief executive Andrew Hore has warned versatile Wallabies back Kurtley Beale that he might not find the support he needs if he makes the switch to an English club.

Media reports have linked Beale with a move to English Premiership club Wasps at the end of the season that would make him one of the highest paid players in the world.

New Zealander Hore, who has just taken over at the Waratahs after four years in charge at Ospreys in Wales, cautioned the 27-year-old about the culture shock he might experience in England.

"The only thing I would say with Kurtley going to Wasps is you're going to get very limited support," Hore told reporters.

"They're very transient clubs whereas here we know we're representing the community. The English clubs have become very transient and they've got no soul, no heart.

"There's a lot of downsides to Europe. It's not always about how much money you put in a kid's back pocket, it's about the environment around them."

Wasps have had bases in London and High Wycombe over the last two decades and moved into their current home in Coventry in 2014.

Beale returned to the Waratahs in 2014 after being sacked by the Melbourne Rebels in the wake of a series of incidents, including punching his captain Gareth Delve on the team bus. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)