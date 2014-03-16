WELLINGTON, March 17 All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Jerome Kaino have been cleared for selection for the struggling Auckland Blues when they face the Cheetahs in their Super Rugby clash at Eden Park on Saturday.

The duo have missed the side's first four games with Nonu returning to the selection mix after recovering from ankle surgery during the off season.

Bruising loose forward Kaino will be available after he returned home from a two-season stint in Japan.

If selected, the 2011 World Cup winner would be making his first appearance for his home-town team in a little over two years since a shoulder injury ended his 2012 season.

The 48-test veteran then joined Japanese side Toyota before he signalled his intentions last year to return to New Zealand and attempt to make the All Blacks ahead of the 2015 World Cup in England.

The Blues return to New Zealand on Tuesday after they lost both their matches in South Africa, the second a 39-36 defeat to the Lions in Johannesburg.

The Blues had got themselves back into the game after conceding a 20-point deficit when they scored five tries in 30 minutes, one of which was Benji Marshall's first in Super Rugby since his high profile switch from rugby league.

"We're getting ourselves in situations that are just about impossible to get out of," Blues coach John Kirwan said in comments published by local media about the deficit his side had given up.

"Then we come screaming back and just about pull off what would have been an outstanding victory.

"There's a repeat of a lot of the mistakes we've been making since the beginning of the tournament. After 30 minutes we were going okay without actually scoring then a yellow card and a couple of quick tries before halftime and we're under the pump.

"I don't know if it's a slow start, it's more not taking our opportunities. If we can put 80 minutes together like we're putting half a game together then we're going to be hard to beat."

Kirwan added he would ask SANZAR referees' head Lyndon Bray about a decision made by the television match official that he thought had proved crucial to the outcome of the match.

The Lions scored a contentious second-half try that was awarded by the TMO though there were doubts as to whether Deon van Rensburg had knocked the ball forward in the build-up or whether the Blues' Charles Piutau had knocked it out of his hands in making a tackle.

The Blues have seven points from their four games and are 11th in the standings. The Cheetahs are last on five points. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Toby Davis)