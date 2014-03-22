March 22 Flyhalf Simon Hickey kicked 20 points as the Auckland Blues secured a 40-30 bonus point victory over South Africa's Cheetahs in their Super Rugby clash at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Steven Luatua, George Moala, Tevita Li and Tony Woodcock all crossed for the Blues, who notched 17 unanswered first half points when Cheetahs flanker Boom Prinsloo was sinbinned by referee Francisco Pastrana.

The Argentine official bemused with several other decisions, most notably when he ignored his television match official's advice not to award Moala's try after a double movement.

Cheetahs flyhalf Johan Goosen converted Prinsloo's early try and slotted two penalties before he suffered an arm injury in a tackle.

Elgar Watts took over the goalkicking and added a penalty and converted both Cornal Hendricks and Hennie Denniler's second half tries as the Cheetahs continued to attack from all corners but ended their tour of Australia and New Zealand winless.