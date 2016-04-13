WELLINGTON, April 13 Former Auckland Blues lock Kurtis Haiu has died at the age of 31 after a prolonged battle with cancer, the New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA) said on Wednesday.

Haiu, who played 53 times for the Blues between 2006 and 2011, died in south Auckland early on Wednesday afternoon, the NZRPA said.

"Kurtis fought such a brave battle," current Blues captain Jerome Kaino said in a statement. "I loved playing footy with Kurtis and I will treasure those memories of my Blues brother and pray that he rests in peace."

A former New Zealand age-group representative, Haiu took an indefinite leave from rugby in 2011 after a rare form of bone cancer, Ewings Sarcoma, was discovered in his ribs.

He had initially thought that months of pain was due to numerous contact injuries from rugby, before further tests revealed a cancerous lesion on his rib.

Haiu also played for the Auckland provincial side but had not played rugby since the diagnosis five years ago and underwent intensive chemotherapy, surgery and alternative treatment in Switzerland to fight the cancer.

"The Blues family are deeply saddened by this news," said Blues chief executive Michael Redman.

"Several of our players were close to Kurt and have spent time with him over the past weeks and months."

His death was marked by the former team mates via social media, with former All Blacks and Blues hooker Keven Mealamu leading the tributes.

"Rest well my brother. Much love and blessing," Mealamu wrote on his Twitter page, with a photo of Haiu in his Blues jersey accompanying the message.

Current Blues centre Rene Ranger added that Haiu would be missed by the Auckland rugby community.

"Sad to hear one of the brothers has left us. R.I.P. Kurtis Haiu will be missed," Ranger wrote. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)